Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Erica Mena Makes Out With Amina Buddafly And Seemingly Takes Credit For Ex Cyn Santana’s Success In ‘VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ Trailer! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Popular VH1 hip-hop docuseries, “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition,” is set to return for Season 2 on Monday, December 13th. The network will bring together fan-favorites from all four “Love & Hip Hop” cities—- Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami, for a week-long gathering.

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is continuing the tradition of celebrating Black Joy during an action-packed, fun, and revealing, week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings, and forgiveness,” the network announced, earlier this month.

The mashup cast includes—Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo, and ZellSwag.

Some cast members will get to know each other while other past friendships and fractured relationships are reexamined. VH1 teased that Season 2 will feature “pro-social discussions” and will force cast members into rediscovery and reinvention.

Watch the wild trailer below!

In September, Erica Mena was seen twerking the night away on her ex, Safaree Samuels, while filming the reunion series—despite her contentious relationship with the rapper. Erica was also spotted making out with her “Love & Hip Hop” co-star, Amina Buddafly, in footage shared on Instagram by entertainment site, realityentertainmenttv.

The ex-couple last made headlines in July, after Safaree accused the mother of his two children of destroying his personal property to the tune of $50k. The rapper filed court documents asking a judge to hold Erica in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which forbids the destruction of property or harassment during their divorce process. TMZ obtained documents that revealed that Safaree accused the mother of his children of destroying his property on May 23, two days after she filed for divorce.

Erica put her estranged husband on blast in July, after he was spotted celebrating his birthday at a bash in Miami alongside Kaylin Garcia, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Budden. The duo was spotted getting cozy at the party and word seemingly got back to Erica, who had recently given birth to the pair’s second child.

In August, Erica admitted that she had trashed Safaree Samuels‘ property but claimed that it was her ex’s cheating ways that set her off. TMZ obtained documents that confirmed the reality star’s confession— that she had damaged her then-husband’s property in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She blamed her rampage on “numerous acts of infidelity.”

The couple wed in a secret ceremony on October 7, 2019. The pair first connected on the VH1 series, “Scared Famous,” in 2017, and began dating at the end of 2018. Safaree proposed after the couple had been dating one month. Erica gave birth to their daughter, Safire, in February 2020. The ex-couple welcomed their second child about a month after Erica filed for divorce.

“VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen, and Michael Carrozza for New Group Productions. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins, and Jubba Seyyid are executive producers for VH1.

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition,” will return on December 13th at 8 pm, ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips