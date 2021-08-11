Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Erica Mena Admits To Damaging $50K Worth Of Safaree’s Property Due To ‘Numerous Acts of Infidelity’! By

Erica Mena is admitting that she trashed Safaree Samuels’ property but claims that it was her ex’s cheating ways that set her off. TMZ has obtained legal documents that reveal that the Love & Hip Hop star has confessed that she damaged her then-husband’s property in the third trimester of her pregnancy, blaming her rampage on “numerous acts of infidelity.”

As reported last month—Safaree accused Erica of destroying his property, including pricey sneakers and motorbikes. The rapper asked a judge to hold Erica in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which forbids the destruction of property or harassment during their divorce process.

TMZ obtained documents that reveal that Safaree accused the mother of his children of destroying his property on May 23, two days after she filed for divorce. He alleged that the VH1 star wrecked a collection of custom sneakers, valued at $30k, by cutting the laces and dousing them with bleach. He also alleged that his estranged wife destroyed two motorcycles and a motorbike with paint, some of which was poured directly into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks. He noted that her goal was to destroy the vehicles.

Safaree made sure to add that Erica was eight months pregnant with their second child during her destructive tirade. He also claimed that home security cameras captured the rampage—and that he was prepared to hand the footage over to the court. He asked a judge to require Erica to reimburse him about $50k to cover the cost of the damage. Safaree added that he was considering reporting his ex to the police, and pursuing criminal destruction charges.

He pointed out that while Erica was putting out a public image of an overwhelmed mother caring for a newborn, she evidently had “ample time to engage in disruptive and intentional acts to vilify and disparage” him. He alleged that his soon-to-be ex-wife changed the locks and security codes on the family home, where they once lived as a couple.

The new documents reveal Erica’s claim that she’s sent her ex $4k to cover part of the damage. It’s safe to assume that Safaree is not satisfied with the dollar figure, considering the artist alleged that Erica did $30k worth of damage to his sneaker collection alone. This legal battle is likely far from over.

As reported—Safaree put the VH1 show on blast last month, slamming the editors for featuring a heated moment between the couple.

The couple argued over who was to blame after their child took a tumble, during a recent episode. Safaree took to Twitter to air out his grievances against production after he was hit by fan backlash for his reaction.

“And y’all LHH editors ain’t s***. we told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it,” he wrote. “Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls*** and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!”

He even threatened to quit the series in a second tweet.

“That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all,” Safaree warned. “Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack s***!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak”

The VH1 star promised to be more vigilant about protecting his privacy an hour before firing off the double round of tweets.

“It’s called social media let’s stop being so personal on this app. Try it for a week and let’s watch the climate change. I’m bout to be so private about my sh*t. Ain’t nobody gonna know nothing…” Safaree vowed.

