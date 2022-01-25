Celebrity News Mama June Snuggles Up To New, 34-Year-Old Boyfriend While Ex Geno Doak Serves Prison Time For Drugs! By

Mama June Shannon was spotted getting cozy with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, as the duo enjoyed the outdoors while hiking in the woods outside of Los Angeles, on Friday.

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star was snapped hand-in-hand with the tattoo artist and the couple was seen happily embracing during the outing. June, 42, and Justin, 34, strolled together through the woods before sitting down on a bench where June was photographed hugging her new man.

The “Mama June Road to Redemption” personality was rocking a purple sweatshirt and gray sweatpants while piling on the PDA with Justin, who was wearing a black sweater, tan pants, and a camo print cap.

The relationship marks June’s newest love connection since splitting from her longtime beau, Geno Doak, who is currently serving a 16-month prison stint.

Geno was admitted into the Alabama prison system on July 29, 2021, and is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2022, according to court records. The “Mama June: Road to Redemption” personality copped a plea deal and is serving his time through a Macon County Community Corrections Program. All About The Tea reported at the time that while Geno is a registered inmate, he will only physically land behind bars if he steps out of line.

Geno and June were arrested on March 15, 2019, outside an Alabama gas station on charges of possession of crack cocaine. Geno was also slapped with a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a third-degree domestic violence charge. The police were called to the location to settle a “domestic dispute” before the couple was arrested. Cops found a glass pipe with white residue, needles, and a green pill inside the couple’s car.

June narrowly dodged prison time and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service amid an order to maintain sobriety. The Trussville Tribune reported that June agreed to random drug screenings and surprise searches of her car, home, and possessions to avoid prison time. June was ordered to stay under court supervision for a year.

June admitted that the couple likely spent a shocking $900k a year on drugs before her arrest and subsequent rehab stint. The couple checked into a Florida rehab facility on the season finale of “Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis,” where Geno confessed to dropping $150k on crack cocaine over a six-month period.

Fans of the reality TV clan know that June’s 21-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon became caretaker of June’s youngest child, Alana “Honey Boo-Boo” Thompson, 15, during June’s addiction.

June reunited with all four of her daughters, Lauryn, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, and Alana last summer at Lauryn’s baby shower, after not seeing her girls together for six years, amid her battle with drug addiction.

