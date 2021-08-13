Celebrity News Mama June Shannon’s BF Geno Doak Sentenced To 16 Months In Crack Cocaine Case! By

Geno Doak, the boyfriend of Mama June Shannon, has been sentenced to 16 months on drug charges after being arrested in 2019. Geno was admitted into the Alabama prison system on July 29 and is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2022, according to court records. The Mama June: Road to Redemption personality will serve his time through a Macon County Community Corrections Program, after copping a plea deal. TMZ reports that while Geno is a registered inmate, he will only physically land behind bars if he steps out of line.

Geno and June were arrested on March 15, 2019, outside an Alabama gas station on charges of possession of crack cocaine. Geno was also slapped with possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a third-degree domestic violence charge. The police were called to the location to settle a “domestic dispute” before the couple was arrested. Cops found a glass pipe with white residue, needles, and a green pill inside the couple’s car.

June narrowly dodged prison time and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service amid an order to maintain sobriety. The Trussville Tribune reported that June agreed to random drug screenings and surprise searches of her car, home, and possessions to avoid prison time. June will stay under court supervision for a year.

June admitted that the couple likely spent a jaw-dropping $900k a year on drugs before her arrest and subsequent rehab stint. The couple checked into a Florida rehab facility on the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, where Geno confessed to dropping $150k on crack cocaine in six months.

Fans of the Lifetime show know that June’s 21-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon became caretaker of June’s youngest child, Alana “Honey Boo-Boo” Thompson, 15, during June’s addiction.

June reconnected with all four of her daughters earlier this summer, at Lauryn’s baby shower.

As reported in June—the clan shared photos of the happy backyard event, where June posed happily beside Anna Cardwell, 26, Jessica Shannon, 24, Lauryn Efird, 21, and Alana Thompson, 15.

June, 41, who was wearing a floral dress, confessed that reconnecting with her eldest daughter, Anna, aka “Chickadee,” was a “little weird.”

“I haven’t seen all the girls together at once because the relationship with Anna has always been difficult – because of my mother,” June commented at the baby bash.

“I wanted to be in the right frame of mind to be able to deal with Anna as it’s always been a touchy subject,” June explained. “But seeing her and her daughter Kaitlyn was great. She is still with the same boyfriend and it was a little weird to see them.”

“But I did what I call ‘roll call’ with all the girls being there,” she added.

Lauryn welcomed a son, Bentley Jameson, with her husband, Josh Efird, in July.

