Featured Mama June Admits To Spending ‘$2,500 A Day ‘If Not More’ on Meth! By

Share This:

Mama June Shannon came clean about her costly drug habit on last week’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis — after selling the family home to support a methamphetamine habit.

Mama June admitted to spending a bundle on drugs, after producers arranged a face-to-face meeting with her daughter, Lauryn Shannon. June, 40, confessed that she and boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Geno Doak were “doing quite a bit” of methamphetamine.

“I mean, it was a couple ounces a day,” June told her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, in Friday’s episode. “Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more.”

“It wasn’t something that just started. … I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, you know that,” Mama June added.

RELATED: MAMA JUNE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE, CRACK PIPES, AND DRUG NEEDLES!

Pumpkin, 20, said that she was aware of her mother’s drug habit, and determined to protect her toddler daughter, Ella, and teen sister, Alana. Alana, aka “Honey Boo Boo” has been in her sister’s care since her mother went off the rails.

“It’s the first time we’ve been older that you’ve ever been strung out. … I can’t have Ella and Alana around that,” the young mom said.

Mama June insisted that she and Doak had been sober 90% of the time over the past couple of months.

“If this was four or five months ago, I would’ve been high as f–k when I came up in here,” the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” personality said.

Press play below to watch.

Mama June denied that Geno Doak had physically harmed her, despite reports claiming the contrary.

The couple was arrested at an Alabama gas station, early last year. They were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno Doak was also charged with domestic violence.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips