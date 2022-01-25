Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Andy Cohen Pressured To Break Silence On Jennie Nguyen’s Racism Scandal After Fan Backlash! By

Andy Cohen is speaking out for the first time about Jennie Nguyen’s controversial resurfaced social media posts. The Bravo executive addressed the racially charged posts shared by the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Radio Andy.”

“The posts were very upsetting … and disgusting,” Cohen said, on Monday.

Fans put Jennie on blast last week after dozens of offensive posts she shared in 2020 resurfaced. Cohen explained that Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” was pre-taped last Wednesday, only hours after news of the posts broke.

“People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night’s episode relating to Jennie’s disgusting and upsetting posts. And I’ve also seen all the tweets wanting to know what’s being done about those posts,” Cohen said of the WWHL episode, which featured Jennie’s co-star, Lisa Barlow.

“[I] just wanna say — in case anyone doesn’t realize it — that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything,” he continued. “And, I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience. And the posts were very upsetting, rightfully, and disgusting.”

Lisa commented during her appearance on the chat show that she did not “condone” Jennie’s past social media shares, many of which took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better, but I definitely don’t condone those,” the Bravo star said. “I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised.”

A Reddit user shared about 42 insensitive posts and memes lifted from Jennie’s Facebook wall last week. The posts have since been deleted.

Jennie’s co-stars, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Jen Shah have publicly spoken out against the posts and have unfollowed their castmate on Instagram.

Jennie issued an apology for the posts after the images went viral.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” Jennie wrote on Instagram. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own,” the reality star added. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Jennie’s co-star, Meredith Marks, weighed in on the controversial social media posts by posting one word on Twitter—“Vile.” Meredith put out the one-word tweet late Wednesday, after Jennie’s Facebook posts circulated on social media, earlier that day.

Meredith expanded on her opinion, on Sunday.

“Since it was not perfectly clear in my previous tweet and I can now speak out in more depth, I am sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced,” Meredith wrote on Twitter.

She continued—“I do not stand or support these posts in any way, shape or form. I stand with and support the communities affected and targeted by this. I am deeply disturbed and outraged by her actions. Black Lives Matter.”

The Bravo star concluded—“You will see repercussions. As difficult as it is, give things a moment to come to light. Know that I do not support this behavior in anyway and will continue using my platform to speak out against it.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

