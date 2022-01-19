Hottest ‘RHOSLC’ Jennie Nguyen’s Racist Anti-Black Rhetoric EXPOSED! By

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, Jennie Nguyen, has been caught posting racist anti-black rhetoric, being a devoted Trumper, promoting violence against black people and an anti-vaxxer.

The social media posts include memes depicting the Black Lives Matter movement in a very negative light and advocating violence against the social justice organization — as well as black people.

In the following post, Jennie seemingly supports police brutality against black people — as seen in one post from September 2020 regarding violently slayed African-American, George Floyd, which sparked national protests.

Below are additional screen grabs from Jennie’s Facebook account with racist overtones obtained by All About The Tea.

Below she cosigns violence against African-American protesters by an Asian business owner.

Additional posts demonstrate Jennie’s devoted support of former US president, Donald Trump.

Jennie Nguyen is also anti-vaccine, as exhibited in the posts below.

Internet sleuths made the disturbing discovery on Tuesday and posted the following video collage of the Facebook page belonging to Jennie Nguyen. Press play below to watch.

As Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers know, Jennie Nguyen, portrays herself as someone who does not tolerate racism.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the Vietnamese-American, confronted her African-American co-star, Mary Cosby, for comments she made at a prior Pho luncheon where she told Jennie that she loved her “slanted eyes.”

In the broadcast, Jennie discussed Mary’s comments with her husband Duy, which she said left her “frustrated” and “very mad.”

Jennie Nguyen later told her hubby that she wanted to express her frustrations to Mary and explained how her comment made her feel. “You don’t say things like that,” she said.

“It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist,” Jennie added in a confessional. “And it’s shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it’s not appropriate to say stuff like that.”

Later in the episode, Jennie took her RHOSLC costars aside at Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch party so she could confront Mary in front of the group.

“Mary has a tendency to say, ‘Oh, I didn’t say that,’ [or] ‘I don’t remember that,’ so I want all the ladies to witness when I confront her, because she’s not going to run away this time,” Jennie said.

As the group sat down, Jennie dove into Mary about her comments about her eyes left her feeling “insulted.”

Mary, however, was surprised to hear that come from Jennie.

“Really? I love slanted eyes,” she said, reiterating the statement that originally offended Jennie.

Mary told Jennie that she didn’t “mean any harm” by her statement.

“You’re an adult, take some responsibility,” Jennie told her in response. “Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words.”

“I didn’t mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it’s a compliment,” Mary replied. Jennie then told her, however, “You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference ‘I love your slanted eyes,’ you know, it’s very insulting to me.”

In the moment, Mary did apologize to Jennie for her remarks. “I will never walk down that road,” she said. “I apologize.”

As the ladies’ discussion at Whitney’s party continued, Whitney couldn’t help but feel as though the group was glossing over Mary’s repeated insensitive offenses. “I’m very uncomfortable with saying, like, racially derogatory things, and I feel like everyone’s just kind of letting it go,” she explained.

Lisa Barlow then chimed into the conversation, noting how Mary had made comments about Jen Shah that offended her while the group was on a getaway to Vail, Colorado. There, Mary called Jen a “thug” and compared her to “those Mexican people that make all those drugs.” (Mary has since issued an apology for those remarks.)

Mary, however, did not recall saying such, as she told Lisa, “What? I don’t even talk like that.” The episode then cut to a flashback scene, showing Mary making the derogatory comments.

“We’ve got to stop saying things like that to each other,” Whitney told the group.

Will Jennie Nguyen’s reality TV career crash and burn after being exposed for posting racial slurs? Sound off in the comment section below!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

