Bravo Silences ‘RHOSLC’ Cast After Jennie Nguyen’s Racist Posts & Jen Shah Punished For Speaking Out!

Bravo has silenced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ladies in wake of Jennie Nguyen’s slew of racist posts, AllAboutTheTea.com can confirm.

Jennie Nguyen’s Racist Past Exposed

As previously reported, Jennie Nguyen, 44, was caught posting racist anti-black rhetoric and promoting violence against black people on a now-deleted Facebook page.

The discovery sent shockwaves throughout the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast and fans begged the ladies to comment.

Jennie Nguyen’s Deleted Posts

Several of her now-deleted posts captured by All About The Tea depicted Black Lives Matter in a very negative light and advocated violence against black protesters. One even made a joked about running over “rioters” with a car.

Another post shared by Jennie Nguyen in Sept. 2020 read, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think police officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

Jennie Nguyen’s Costars React

Jennie Nguyen’s co-star, Meredith Marks, commented on the controversial social media posts by posting one word on Twitter — ‘Vile.’ Meredith put out the one-word tweet late Wednesday, after Jennie’s Facebook posts circulated on social media, earlier in the day.

When a fan pressed Meredith Marks for an official statement — the bravolebrity stated she’s “not allowed,” at this moment but “yes I have a lot more to say about many things. And I will.”

However, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, did not bite her tongue and unleashed a scathing reaction on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.”

Shah continued, “It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social injustice issues that plague our country.”

She added that she is “equally disappointed” by Nguyen’s “disingenuous apology,” writing, “Needless to say, we have some real s–t to talk about.”

As reported, Jennie Nguyen, issued an apology after the scandal broke. She wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” Jennie wrote on Instagram. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own,” the reality star added. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Jen Shah’s husband and sons are African-American so the hate displayed by Nguyen hits close to home and after publicly taking a stand against Nguyen’s racism, Bravo quickly shut Jen down.

Bravo Silence RHOSLC Cast

As it turns out, Jen defied Bravo’s firm order to stay quiet in the public regarding the Jennie Nguyen controversy.

“Bravo told all of the ladies that they weren’t allowed to make a comment about Jennie’s racist posts,” an insider snitched to All About The Tea.

Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose remain strangely silent on their social media accounts — not speaking out and taking a stand against racism.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays, at 9 p.m., on Bravo.

