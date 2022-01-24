Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Addresses ‘Offensive’ 2020 Facebook Posts: ‘Sorry for the Pain They Caused’! By

‘RHOSLC‘ star Jennie Nguyen recently came under fire for her offensive 2020 Facebook posts. Now she has apologized, but some fans still think it isn’t enough considering what she did.

Jennie Nguyen joined the cast of RHOSLC in season 2. Since then, she has been very controversial on the Bravo reality show. The 44-year-old apologized on her Instagram after her old Facebook posts resurfaced online. She made rude remarks about social movements like Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd.

In her apology posted on Wednesday, the reality tv star addressed her offensive words. Jennie said, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.” Nguyen has also been a victim of hate, so fans were shocked how the star could be so insensitive.

The mother of three continued her apology, saying, “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own; I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.” She captioned the apology post with #hateisavirus. Jennie restricted the comments to avoid seeing any fan reactions to her apology.

However, fans of the RHOSLC still managed to air their disappointment in the TV personality. Fellow castmate Jen Shah responded to Nguyen’s apology, saying she was deeply offended. Shah put out her own Instagram post slamming the apology as disingenuous. Shah captioned her post saying, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”

Nguyen’s apology came after calling out Mary Cosby for her offensive statements about her physical appearance. Mary had said Nguyen’s eyes were slanted, which she felt was racist. During a confessional on the Jan 2 RHOSLC episode, Jennie had said it was insensitive and uneducated for Mary to say that about her.

Nguyen added the comments were offensive to her Asian heritage. However, so many fans pointed out how she could call out Mary but did not realize her statements were equally offensive to the African American community. The show’s fans are also not satisfied with Jennie’s Instagram apology.

