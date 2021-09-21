Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Hit With Lien Against Georgia Home After Refusing To Pay $2K Master Bathroom Bill! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have been hit by a lien accusing the ex-couple of refusing to pay for work done to their home. Debeer Granite and Marble claimed that the Love & Hip Hop duo did not provide a payment of $2k for “materials, services, labor and/or equipment” used to complete work in the home’s master bathroom. The lien was filed against the property and the company will collect what is owed to them if the house is sold. Radar Online obtained documents that reveal that the work was seemingly done on a secondary home purchased last year. The company stated that the work was completed at the Fayetteville, Georgia property in March.

Erica filed for divorce in May and demanded primary custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter and newborn son. She agreed to share legal joint custody with her ex.

Safaree was open to Erica’s request to have exclusive use of the family home if he could be removed from any liability involving the property, via a mortgage refinance. He did not ask for a cut in any property equity determined in the process. He also asked to maintain possession of their vehicles and all personal property individually acquired during the marriage. He wanted the court to deny Erica’s alimony request and asked the court to determine individual child support obligations.

The Shade Room shared a video of Erica celebrating her divorce from Safaree, in footage captured earlier this month.

“I’m officially f*cking single!” Erica happily yelled, in the video.

Back in July, Safaree accused Erica of destroying his personal property to the tune of $50k. The rapper filed court documents asking a judge to hold Erica in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which banned the destruction of property or harassment during the divorce process. Safaree accused the mother of his children of destroying his belongings on May 23, two days after she filed for divorce. He alleged that Erica wrecked a collection of custom sneakers, valued at $30k, by cutting the laces and dousing them with bleach. He also alleged that his estranged wife destroyed two motorcycles and a motorbike with paint, some of which was poured directly into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks. He noted that her goal was to destroy the vehicles.

Erica admitted to trashing Safaree’s property last month but claimed that it was her ex’s cheating ways that set her off. The VH1 star confessed that she damaged her then-husband’s property in the third trimester of her pregnancy, blaming the rampage on “numerous acts of infidelity.”

Erica put Safaree on blast in July after her ex was spotted celebrating his birthday at a bash in Miami alongside Kaylin Garcia, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Budden. The duo was spotted getting cozy at the party and word seemingly got back to Erica, who had recently given birth to the pair’s second child.

The messy couple made headlines last week when Erica was spotted twerking on her ex while filming Season 2 of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips