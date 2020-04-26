Real Housewives of Atlanta Bad Wife! Marc Daly Says Kenya Moore Didn’t Make Time For Him & Dissed Him On His Birthday By

On Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta “Secrets Revealed” — Kenya Moore and her husband,Marc Daly, have another cringeworthy moment.

In the clip below, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly chat via FaceTime with their beautiful baby girl Brooklyn in the backdrop. Marc Daly seems annoyed as he grills Kenya about their conflicting schedules and Kenya being too busy, even for family trips.

“Okay, I’ll also bring my birthday in by myself. I bought my own birthday cake, so I will be okay.” Marc tells Kenya.

“What are you talking about? We celebrated your birthday together.” Kenya Moore responds.

He continued, “That’s okay, I bought my own birthday cake.”

“When did you buy your own birthday cake? When we celebrated together.”

“It’s in the refrigerator right now,” Marc Daly said.

Kenya Moore went on to say in her marriage, she is constantly questioning everything.

During a previous episode, Kenya Moore revealed she wasn’t allowed to communicate with Marc’s parents and he cheated during the marriage.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly allegedly tied the knot in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. Their rocky relationship was documented on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They’re currently separated.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

