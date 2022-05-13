Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Sisters Kim & Kathy Amid Feud!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are no stranger to the on-again-off-again relationship between Kyle Richards and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

The trailer for the new season of RHOBH shows there will be some tension between the women and Kathy.

“You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Lisa Rinna warns Kathy. “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Kyle asks Kathy through tears.

Garcelle Beauvais defended Kathy Hilton following the release of the trailer. “I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season,” Garcelle said. “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

Garcelle stood in her defense, saying, “I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Shortly after, Garcelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live where she claimed to be “absolutely” closer to Kathy, than Kathy is to her sister, Kyle.

Kyle, who appeared on the May 11 episode of WWHL, was asked if what Garcelle said was true. “Um, no, that’s not true. We are blood. We are sisters. So you can’t compare after doing a reality show for one season,” Kyle replied. “That was very hurtful, actually. But she did apologize.”

Kyle went on to reveal that the recent death of her longtime best friend, Lorene Shea, brought her and her sisters back together. “My sisters and I are speaking again because they’ve also known Lorene since she was 7. Life works in funny ways,” she added.

Andy pointed out Kyle’s “speaking again” comment, pushing her elaborate. “We were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season,” Kyle said of her relationship with Kathy. “Kim, we have good and rough patches here and there, but we’re in a good situation right now.”

Kyle recently announced that her best friend Lorene died after a battle with mental illness. “My other half. We did everything together… from losing our baby teeth, to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed,” the 53-year-old captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Lorene from childhood to adulthood.

“She was kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful, sentimental…” Kyle added. The most important thing in the world to her was being a good Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend (dog Mom too).” Kyle revealed that “not that long ago” Lorene “started to suffer from debilitating depression.”

“She had always been a happy person. How did this happen?” she wrote. “All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain.”

Kyle vowed to “do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need.”

Lorene was 52.

