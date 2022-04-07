Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton ATTACKED By Lisa Rinna In ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Trailer!

The long-anticipated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer dropped on Thursday—and the drama is real.

The explosive preview features returning cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. Newcomer, Diana Jenkins, makes her debut in Season 12 and appears to be in the running for the group’s new “villain.”

“I think you’re a soulless person,” Sutton tells Diana, who icily replies— “You need a new villain? Here I am.”

Fan favorite “friend” of the cast, Kathy Hilton, is back but all is not peaceful between the RHOBH sisters.

“You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna warns Kathy.

“I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Kyle asks Kathy, through tears.

Garcelle hints that she believes that Erika Jayne might be drowning her legal sorrows when she comments— “The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy.”

Rinna advises Erika—”You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can’t do both.”

The “XXXPEN$IVE” singer snaps at Crystal, who seemingly challenges her narrative about the scandalous lawsuit accusing her and her ex, Tom Girardi, of ripping off families of plane crash victims.

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it’s cool. I don’t give a f–k about anybody else but me,” Erika fiercely declares.

Garcelle later fires back at Erika, who accuses her of trying to make her “look bad.”

“I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own,” Garcelle snaps.

Kyle’s storyline focuses on the engagement of her eldest daughter and the promise of future grandchildren, but family discord threatens to put a damper on her excitement.

Garcelle buys a beach house to host friends and family, enjoying the rewards of her successful career. She comes to the realization that long hours dedicated to her chat show and writing her memoir have come at the expense of her relationship with her two sons.

Erika wants to start over amid swirling rumors in the press and endless legal hurdles. Cast members confront her over how she’s coping with her complicated new normal, causing tensions to rise.

Rinna experiences a profound loss and struggles to keep her emotions in check amid a tendency to lash out at others within the group.

Crystal tries to be more emotionally open with the women but soon discovers that honesty might not always be the best strategy when it comes to maintaining cast friendships.

Dorit tries to heal with the help of her friends after a traumatic home invasion rocks her world. One of the ladies is less than sympathetic, which strains cast relationships.

Sutton settles into her renovated dream home and tries her hand at online dating as she confronts conflicts within the group.

Diana’s freshman storyline focuses on her desire to have another baby after suffering a difficult miscarriage. She appears to be a formidable adversary for anyone who oversteps the rookie’s boundaries.

Kathy rejoins the women after attending her daughter’s lavish wedding. Brewing resentment with her sister quickly overshadows her mother of the bride joy.

Sheree Zampino, a “friend” of the cast, joins the group as one of Garcelle’s closest friends. The ex of a high-profile actor, Sheree is outspoken and unafraid to sound off about what she thinks of the RHOBH ladies.

Watch the RHOBH Season 12 trailer below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

