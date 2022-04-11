Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Defends Kathy Hilton After Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Preview Release!

Garcelle Beauvais did not appreciate how the shocking Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer took aim at her co-star, Kathy Hilton.

Garcelle spoke to Page Six last week while attending the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in Hollywood, California. She revealed that she watched the trailer for the first time along with the fans of the show.

“They tell us [the trailer] is coming, but they don’t give it to us,” she said. “And so I watched it on my phone as I was getting glam for tonight, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

“I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season,” she added. “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

The outlet asked Garcelle, 55, to elaborate, to which she responded—“I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Erika Jayne, who took heat last season amid a stunning divorce announcement and subsequent legal firestorm, admitted in the sneak peek that she wanted Kathy to land in the hot seat this season.

Garcelle hinted that her own relationship with Erika veered sideways during Season 12.

“Yes and no. Yes and no, honestly,” she replied. “There’s a few, you know, bumps in the road.”

Erika, who is still embroiled in financial and legal issues, asks Garcelle in the preview—“Is that to make Erika look bad, or is that out of genuine concern?”

“Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own,” Garcelle declares, in response.

The actress laughed and replied “no,” when asked if the duo was in a better place since the beginning of filming season.

Garcelle shared that her bond with friend, Sheree Zampino, remains strong, despite the RHOBH rookie asking her, “What the hell did you get me into?” multiple times during filming season.

“Literally, every 15 minutes, she’s like, ‘What the hell?’” Garcelle laughed. “She had never gone on a girls’ trip, so when we went on the girls’ trip, she was like, ‘I can’t handle it.’ She was like, ‘Y’all do too much.’”

Garcelle dished that she contacted Sheree, who is the ex of actor, Will Smith, immediately after he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. Will lashed out over a joke about his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I just said, ‘Are you OK?’” she revealed. “We haven’t really delved too deep into it, you know? I just check in on her.”

“We’re all still processing it, honestly,” she said, adding—“No one should be hit. Violence is not a good thing.”

The explosive preview featured returning cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. Newcomer, Diana Jenkins, makes her debut in Season 12 and appears to be in the running for the group’s new “villain.”

Sheree Zampino joins the group as a “friend” of the cast. She is outspoken and unafraid to sound off about what she thinks of the RHOBH ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

