Sister Wives Meri Brown Snaps At Follower Who Calls LuLaRoe Career A ‘Pyramid Scheme!’

Meri Brown snapped back at a fan who accused her of running a pyramid scheme in her role as a rep for clothing company, LuLaRoe. The Sister Wives star invited backlash when she challenged fans to guess how she brings in income during an Instagram chat session.

While some users joked with guesses like “bartender” or “stripper,” it was the person who responded “pyramid scheme” who seemingly struck a nerve.

Meri fired back—“Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don’t get anything in return. But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that’s called super cute clothes!”

The TLC personality decided to address the poster’s comment a second time an hour later, in front of a background audience of employees.

“So, the real answer as to what do I do for my businesses – I sell LuLaRoe,” Meri, 51, told her followers.

“It’s lots of fun, and on weekends like this I get to come and hang out with all my people,” she added. “It’s a blast, and I love it, love it, love it.”

The clothing brand came under fire after Amazon docuseries, “LuLaRich,” gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the company and its employees. Several past employees spoke out in the special, claiming they were left financially crushed after they were forced to purchase items they were unable to sell.

Meri and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, regularly promote the company on Instagram, giving viewers inside glimpses into their wardrobes. The women use hashtags to promote the company and regularly post pics of themselves modeling the clothes. Many fans largely credit Meri and Christine for the clothing company’s success.

Meri and Christine have both taken hits on social media for using their fanbases to promote the brand.

One Reddit user wrote—”It seems like they, especially Meri, are top earners which means they probably have significant downlines… it’s super exploitative and they’re just using their fame to sucker people into keeping them rich. They could have definitely funneled all of their fame into figuring out some sort of legitimate business instead. I was never a huge Meri fan to begin with, but watching that doc has really soured me on Christine.”

Another fan said—“They’re lying, scheming and taking advantage of other people. They’re awful.”

One user pointed out that Meri’s fragile emotional state likely played a role in drawing her to the brand.

“Meri just seems so desperate to belong to something and be someone, and that’s how LLR suckered her in,” the person said.

Meri made headlines after she was accused of being boozed up while on a January business trip to California. She later faced the same accusation, in March.

Meri went live during her January business trip, leaving fans wondering if the TLC personality had been boozing ahead of the Livestream.

Meri was “having a party” with a friend while strolling through Downtown Disney during one of her weekly “Fridays With Friends” chats with her followers. The reality star invited fans along as she walked around the huge shopping center, but many followers wanted to know if she had been drinking before going live.

