Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Drunk AF On Livestream After Dissing Kody On His Birthday!

Meri Brown went live last week during a trip to California for a LuLaRoe training event, leaving fans wondering if the Sister Wives star was drunk while out on the town.

Meri Brown, 51, was “having a party” with a friend at Downtown Disney during her weekly “Fridays With Friends” chat with her followers.

Meri invited fans along as she walked around the huge shopping center chatting with her friend, but many wanted to know if she had been boozing ahead of the Livestream.

“Are you drunk? Or just having fun? Or both?” one fan asked in the video’s comment section.

Another follower chimed in—”I was wondering the same thing.”

“She must be under the influence,” another fan said.

A follower asked, “There is nothing wrong with her having fun. Why do you care if she is drunk?”

Another agreed, writing, “You’re absolutely correct. It’s good seeing her happy.”

“She’s drunk on life,” a viewer commented.

Press play below to watch Meri Brown’s supposed drunken display:

Fans have been speculating that Meri could be the next wife to walk away from the Brown clan since Christine Brown announced her exit in November. Viewers know that the current season of “Sister Wives” is chronicling the months leading up to Kody and Christine’s split, amid tensions caused by the COVID pandemic and Kody’s strict protocol demands. Fans know that Meri and Kody share only a platonic friendship.

Meri tearfully stated that “nobody is fighting for our family” during a recent episode of the show, addressing the family debate about Kody’s COVID rules. The list of restrictions included wiping down groceries and mail and quarantining for two weeks after travel or mixing with visitors.

Kody’s birthday recently came and went with no public acknowledgment from his wives, and fans took notice.

Meri gave herself a 51st birthday shout-out on social media, the day before Kody’s 53rd birthday. The reality star shared that her birthday weekend was fun, with some unexpected twists.

“Things turned out a bit different than originally planned, but isn’t that just the way life goes sometimes?” she asked. “I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn’t make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, ideas were created.”

“51 isn’t a bad thing at all. Watch out 2022, I’m comin’ for you!!” Meri added.

Meri shared a series of pics from her birthday weekend, including some snapped during a stay at a Southern Utah bed and breakfast.

“Meet Meri 5.1! The newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that’s thrown at her,” the TLC star said. “She’s been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential.”

“She has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She’s got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some,” she added. “She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She’s ready to conquer!”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

