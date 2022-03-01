Celebrity News Mama June’s Ex, Geno Doak, Drops 70 Pounds In Stunning Turnaround After Suicide Attempt!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

June Shannon’s ex and former partner in crime, Geno Doak, has seemingly turned his life around and dropped about 70 pounds in the process. Geno spoke to TMZ about his stunning weight loss and his newfound desire for a healthier lifestyle. He told the outlet that when he broke up with the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star, last August, he weighed in at about 285 pounds. Six months later Geno is rocking a 215 physique and crediting his time in rehab for his shift toward better health.

He explained that his time in the treatment center had helped him to stay on track with a healthier lifestyle. He told the outlet that the staff prepares his meals which allows him to structure a healthier eating schedule. Geno explained that he no longer eats out or indulges in snacks at night, and has cut out foods like pasta and bread. He shared that his diet is much healthier overall and consists of foods like tuna and chicken. Geno added that exercise is also part of his new regimen, but credits his reworked diet as the biggest reason for his stunning weight loss. He added that the facility is also helping him to learn a lot about himself.

Geno checked into rehab last September, after trying to take his own life by washing down 90 blood pressure pills with a large amount of alcohol. June recommended the South Carolina facility after the incident.

Meanwhile, June was spotted getting cozy with recent love interest, Justin Stroud, last month. The duo was photographed enjoying the outdoors while hiking in the woods outside of Los Angeles.

The “Mama June Road to Redemption” star was snapped hand-in-hand with the tattoo artist and later in an embrace. June, 42, and Justin, 34, strolled together through the woods before sitting down on a bench where June was photographed hugging her new man.

Geno and June were arrested on March 15, 2019, outside an Alabama gas station on charges of possession of crack cocaine. Geno was also hit with possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a third-degree domestic violence charge. The police were called to the location to settle a “domestic dispute” before the couple was taken into custody. Cops found a glass pipe with white residue, needles, and a green pill inside the couple’s car.

June narrowly dodged prison time and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service amid an order to maintain sobriety. The Trussville Tribune reported that June agreed to random drug screenings and surprise searches of her car, home, and possessions to avoid prison time. June was ordered to stay under court supervision for a year. Geno copped a plea deal and served his time through a Macon County Community Corrections Program.

June admitted that the couple likely spent a shocking $900k a year on drugs before her arrest and subsequent rehab stint. The couple checked into a Florida rehab facility on the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, where Geno confessed to dropping $150k on crack cocaine over a six-month period.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips