Celebrity News Maralee Nichols Accuses Tristan Thompson of Being Deadbeat Dad!

Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan Thompson’s two-month-old baby boy, is claiming that the NBA player is not stepping up to support his child.

The model’s rep spoke to Us Weekly about the situation, via a statement.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the statement read. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Maralee sued Tristan for child support in June 2021, six months before news broke that a paternity lawsuit had been filed against the athlete. Tristan initially denied fathering the child with Maralee amid a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but came clean about the covert romance, in January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings player wrote on his Instagram Stories last month. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan added—“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Maralee gave a statement through her publicist to Page Six, reacting to Tristan’s comments.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Maralee’s rep said. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Tristan previously accused the former personal trainer of being a fame seeker, and allegedly encouraged her to abort the child. He also threatened her amid a contentious child support dispute in legal documents.

Tristan and Khloé share a three-year-old daughter, True. Tristan is also dad to 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Tristan and Khloe’s rollercoaster romance began in 2016. Tristan was busted for cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star two years later, during Khloe’s pregnancy. The couple split again in 2019 after the basketball pro cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s then-friend, Jordyn Woods. They reconciled in 2020, before cutting ties the following year.

“Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time,” a source told Us about Khloe’s emotional state, in January.

The insider added that Khloé “loves” how Tristan treats True and will continue their co-parenting relationship.

“[She’s] focusing on herself, her business, and her daughter,” the tipster said.

