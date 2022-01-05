Celebrity News Maralee Nichols Reacts After Tristan Thompson Finally Publicly Admits To Fathering Her Baby Boy! By

Maralee Nichols isn’t cutting Tristan Thompson any slack after the NBA player publicly admitted to fathering her one-month-old baby boy.

Tristan, 30, posted a statement on his Instagram Story on Monday, confirming the results of a paternity test.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He apologized to those he’s hurt along the way, namely his intermittent girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian. The duo was dating when Tristan conceived his son.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly,” his statement read.

Tristan then directly addressed Khloé, 37, writing—”You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you,” he added. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Maralee gave a statement through her publicist to Page Six, reacting to Tristan’s comments.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Maralee’s rep said. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Tristan previously accused the former personal trainer of being a fame seeker, and allegedly encouraged her to abort the child. He also threatened her amid an ongoing child support dispute in legal documents.

TMZ captured Tristan picking up the child he shares with Khloé from gymnastics with dozens of roses, ahead of his Instagram confession. The outlet captured video footage of the Sacramento Kings player outside his daughter’s class on Monday, an hour before his statement hit the internet. Tristan waited in his SUV while someone reportedly brought out close to a hundred roses. A source close to Tristan said that the flowers were for his three-year-old daughter, True.

Tristan is also dad to 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Khloé and Tristan split in June over rumors that the NBA player had slept with Instagram model, Sydney Chase. He previously cheated on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star while she was pregnant with True, and in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Khloé’s ex, Lamar Odom, offered his support via a comment shared on a Facebook post discussing the DNA test.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom said. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Khloé has yet to publicly address or acknowledge Tristan’s statement.

