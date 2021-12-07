Celebrity News Tristan Thompson’s New Alleged Baby Mama Drags Khloé And First BM Jordan Craig Into Paternity Battle & Demands Sanctions Against NBA Star In Court! By

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama, is demanding that the court step in and financially punish the NBA player for allegedly trying to score a more budget-friendly legal forum for the duo’s upcoming paternity war.

Court documents reveal that Maralee filed a motion asking for sanctions against Tristan as part of their ongoing legal battle. Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star after relocating to California, earlier this year. Tristan filed his own action in Texas, in a seeming effort to cash in on much lower child support guidelines. Tristan, the on-again-off-again boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, reportedly believes that Maralee only moved to California to land a heftier child support figure.

Maralee stated in the filing—“Without having himself any connection to Texas, and with a baby to be born in California, and with the mother and Tristan to be residing in California, Tristan has forum-shopped to avail himself of a seemingly more favorable Texas forum.”

“Truth be told, he would never, ever be able to establish a proper venue here in the State of Texas for his parentage action.” Maralee says the paternity suit cannot be fought in a state where she doesn’t live, and the child was not born,” her lawyer added.

The personal trainer is requesting that the court hit Tristan with sanctions that will cover all fees, expenses, and any further penalties that the court determines. Tristan is demanding that the court deny her motion. He noted that Maralee cannot prove bad faith on his part, and is insistent that Texas is the appropriate setting to hear the case.

Tristan and Maralee reportedly hooked up in March, while celebrating his 30th birthday. They connected the same month that Khloé took him back after a separate cheating episode sparked a year-long split. Tristan allegedly pushed Maralee to get an abortion after learning of her pregnancy, via Snapchat messages.

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars,” he supposedly wrote.

“So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed,” he added. ”All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Maralee mentioned two other women who have had children with Tristan, Khloé Kardashian, and Jordan Craig, in her motion to have the Texas case dismissed. She noted in the filing that Tristan had never lived in Texas, and neither side had remaining ties there.

Maralee argues — “Tristan already has two children residing in California from two different mothers who also live in California. One is with Khloé Kardashian and the other Jordan Craig that was the result of a highly publicized paternity and support proceeding in California.”

She attached an article with the headline—“Tristan Thompson’s Ex: Lawyer Explains How She Was Awarded $40k in Support For Son, 2.”

Maralee’s baby was born last week, and Tristan is requesting a DNA test to determine if he is the father of the child. Maralee has not objected but has required that the procedure take place in Los Angeles.

The judge presiding over the Texas case has yet to rule on the matter. Both lawsuits are pending.

