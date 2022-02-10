Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Staff In Race War Over New Talk Show Host! By

The team that puts on The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly split along racial lines when it comes to how they see the future of the show. Radar Online reports that African American staff members believe that either Wendy should return to her purple chair or only be replaced by a black personality. White staffers supposedly think that the show should just move on without the ailing host.

“The work environment is becoming increasingly tense as the divide between the mostly black staffers who want Wendy back and the mostly white staffers who think Wendy should leave,” sources told the outlet.

The two top-level decision-makers are white, per the report.

“How dare they think they can just toss aside a black woman who created all this and replace her with a white woman. Pushing out Wendy and replacing her with Leah Remini or Whitney Cummings is a disgrace,” added a staffer. “The management team might be all-white, but we are not going to let them disrespect Wendy like this.”

The outlet’s sources revealed that black guest hosts, including Bevy Smith and Sherri Shepherd, are helping the worried team to “fight the good fight.”

“Who the host is changes everything about the show. From the people we dish about in hot topics to the fashion and the celebrity guests. Luckily Bevy Smith has a big mouth and a lot of friends in the media including black gossip writer Carlos Greer,” a production snitch dished. “If they think we are going to sit quiet and say nothing as they turn ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ into Rachel Ray, they are crazy. It is our duty to keep the show black.”

News broke on Tuesday that Sherri Shepherd was set to sign a deal that would land her as the permanent guest host. Shepherd, 54, who made her debut on the show in November 2021, has reportedly raked in the highest ratings.

Wendy has been on hiatus amid multiple health issues since July 2021.

All About The Tea reported earlier this week that Wendy would not be making a comeback.

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” an insider told the mag.

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing,” the source added.

Wendy made recent headlines after Wells Fargo froze several of her accounts containing “several million dollars.” Wendy asked the court for an emergency order which would restore her access to the locked accounts, despite the bank citing “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.”

Wendy’s lawyer claimed that the TV host’s former financial advisor told the bank that she “was of unsound mind,” seemingly leading Wells Fargo to deny her access to the accounts and statements. The bank argued that multiple client agreements state that they have the right to “‘pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction,’ pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

The petition claimed that Wendy is suffering “imminent and irreparable financial damage.” The lawyers demanded that Wendy and “her agents, members, officers, employees, representatives and anyone else acting on Re

