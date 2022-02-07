Celebrity News Wendy Williams Sues Wells Fargo For FREEZING Her Account Containing Millions After Learning She Has Dementia! By

Wendy Williams has asked a judge to require Wells Fargo to unfreeze accounts containing “several million dollars” amid a battle for her health.

The Wendy Williams Show host is asking the court for an emergency order which will restore her access to the locked accounts, despite the bank citing “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.” Wendy has been on hiatus from her daytime show since last season’s conclusion, in July 2021, due to various health issues.

The “Hot Topics” host asserts in the filing that Wells Fargo is in “possession of several million dollars worth of funds” and she has been denied access to the money for more than two weeks. Wendy’s lawyer claims that the TV host’s former financial advisor told the bank that she “was of unsound mind,” seemingly leading Wells Fargo to deny her access to the accounts and statements. The bank argued that multiple client agreements state that they have the right to “‘pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction,’ pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Wendy’s attorneys argue that the bank has no authority to freeze the funds because their client had not proposed any controversial transaction. Her legal team is seeking court orders that will allow her “access to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” while her dispute with Wells Fargo is hashed out.

The petition accuses the bank of breaching their fiduciary duty and claims that Wendy is suffering “imminent and irreparable financial damage.” The lawyers are demanding that Wendy and “her agents, members, officers, employees, representatives and anyone else acting on Respondent’s behalf” be allowed access to the money within 48 hours.

The Wendy Williams Show announced in late January that the popular host’s hiatus would continue through February and into early March. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Bevy Smith, Terrence J, and Sherri Shepherd are filling in for the ailing TV host for the month of February through March 4. Sources close to the popular TV personality reported that her condition was worsening amid rumors that her absence would be permanent.

An alleged show affiliate spoke out last month, claiming that the 57-year-old had been having trouble identifying close friends and acquaintances that she’s known for years.

“She doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years,” the source alleged. “There are people who Wendy knows, who have worked closely with her, and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

Wendy has also been struggling to hold conversations, according to the snitch. The talk show maven has not directly addressed viewers about her condition or her potential return to her purple chair. The affiliate hinted that fans may never get clear answers.

“She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation,” an insider snitched.

The source added that while the situation had worsened, Wendy struggled with similar issues before she left the show.

“She was forgetting things on the show a lot- information on stories, celebrities’ names,” the tipster said. “That’s why she would lean on producers, to help feed her information.”

