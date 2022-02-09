Celebrity News Wendy Williams Will NOT Return To Her Show, New Host Announced! By

Wendy Williams Will NOT Return To Her Show, New Host Announced!

Due to Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues, her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, is getting a new permanent host.

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” a source tells People.

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing,” the source adds.

Sherri Shepherd has been named as the talk show’s permanent guest host. When Shepherd, 54, first hosted in November 2021 ratings soared to the highest it’s been all season. The actress has guest-hosted multiple times since.

Wendy Williams has not been on her show since July of 2021 and producers and staff of the show, have been monitoring Wendy’s health but it’s not looking to good.

However, insiders claim reports of a stroke, drugs, addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false in regards to Williams’ health.

As reported, Wendy Williams’ bank, Wells Fargo, froze her accounts containing several million dollars after a former financial advisor allegedly told bank officials that the talk show host is not in her right state of mind, fueling suspicions of dementia.

The Wendy Williams Show host is asking the court for an emergency order which will restore her access to the locked accounts, despite the bank citing “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.” Wendy has been on hiatus from her daytime show since last season’s conclusion, in July 2021, due to various health issues.

Wendy’s attorneys argue that the bank has no authority to freeze the funds because their client had not proposed any controversial transaction. Her legal team is seeking court orders that will allow her “access to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” while her dispute with Wells Fargo is hashed out.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips