Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby Shuts Down Reports She Quit ‘RHOSLC’, Calls Rumor ‘A Complete Lie’ By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Mary Cosby Shuts Down Reports She Quit ‘RHOSLC’, Calls Rumor ‘A Complete Lie’

Mary Cosby shut down Page Six’s report that she quit the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after two seasons.

Mary Cosby, 49, clapped back at the report on Twitter, calling any speculation about a potential exit “a complete lie.”

“This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication,” she wrote on Twitter Friday. “A complete lie! I have not spoke [sic] to anyone!!”

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’ Fans PRAISE Mary Cosby For Calling Out Lisa Barlow Feeding Her Family Taco Bell and Candy!

Amid the speculation of Mary’s departure from the Bravo reality series, the pastor thanked fans on Instagram days earlier for supporting her.

“Silence is Enough! To The Leaders of the world..’ My Followers” & New Ones”! I Love you! 💖,” she wrote beside a photo of herself. “Thank you for your Love #❤️❤️❤️ & Support.”

Rumors of Cosby’s possible exit started circulating after she skipped the show’s season 2 reunion taping.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered on Bravo in November 2020, starring Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show’s sophomore run.

As reported, Mary Cosby explained why she didn’t attend the season 2 reunion — saying she felt the other women would “tell lies” about her.

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she later explained of her absence during a conversation on Twitter Spaces hosted by Twitter user @Tea_witdre. “Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story.”

Andy Cohen commented that her absence was “very disappointing.” But the 53-year-old “had a sense” that she would likely skip it.

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk,” he said while hosting Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, “It’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

He went onto to say that Housewives who skip reunion tapings “allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture.”

“I’d much rather hear from her,” the Watch What Happens Live host added. “And the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has also already experienced a major casting shakeup with the firing of Jennie Nguyen over resurfaced racially insensitive posts from her deactivated Facebook page.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ ” the statement read. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention.”

The network concluded, “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips