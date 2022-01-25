Hottest Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘RHOSLC’ Amid Backlash Over Racist Posts! By

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City racist Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the Bravo reality series after her anti-black social media posts recently resurfaced.

Bravo’s Official Statement

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Jennie Nguyen has not publicly commented on getting axed from the Utah based reality show.

Jennie Nguyen’s Racist Posts Now Deleted

Jennie Nguyen recently came under fire for her offensive 2020 Facebook posts. She later apologized, but many fans still think it isn’t enough considering what she did.

Nguyen, 44, posted and reposted memes and photos that included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

The discovery sent shockwaves throughout the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast and fans begged Bravo to fire the rookie housewife immediately. A fan even made a Change.org petition titled “Fire Jennie Nguyen for being a Racist.”

“Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook shows who she truly is. It shows us what she believes & how she feels about Black people,” the petition read in part. “The posts are beyond problematic. Beyond ignorance. They condone violence. They laugh at violence. It’s disgusting.”

Outraged Fans Blasted Jennie Nguyen On Twitter

“If Bravo doesn’t fire Jennie Nguyen then they need to bring back the Vanderpump Racists & the enter cast of #RHOD #RHOSLC,” one person wrote.

“I don’t get why is it so hard for Bravo to just fire Jennie. Bring in a friend of Mary and Meredith to give them an extra ally since the dynamic has obviously changed. I don’t want a season of a racist get paid and tv time. #RHOSLC” another added.

Another person commented, “Holy crap just saw all post by Jennie N. What a horrible disgusting poor excuse of a woman!!! Bravo better fire her ASAP. No excuses!!!”

