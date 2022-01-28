Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah Blasts Jennie Nguyen For Blaming Racist Facebook Posts On Social Media Team: ’She’s Lying!’ By

Jen Shah is not on board with Jennie Nguyen’s explanation for her resurfaced racially charged social media posts.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star took to Instagram Live on Wednesday, January 26, the day after she was fired from Bravo reality show. Many of Jennie’s 2020 posts took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Jennie explained that a “team of people” worked on her social media accounts at the time, but she was taking full responsibility, nonetheless.

“I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020,” Jennie, who was sitting beside a friend named Michael, said during the Livestream. ”I just want you to understand, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”

Jennie discussed the controversial and “disgusting” posts and acknowledged that they were offensive. She added that she’s still “very proud to be a Republican” and to “support law enforcement.”

Shah chimed in after the Live concluded, taking issue with Jennie’s claim that “a team of people” ran her accounts ahead of landing her spot on RHOSLC. Shah sounded off on The Reality Rundown’s post about Jennie’s comments.

“She’s lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF,” Shah said, before mentioning Jennie’s friend, Michael.

“The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry,” Shah said. “This is Performative Slacktivism at its finest. (No Slacktivism wasn’t a typo). I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and islamophobic views.”

Michael explained that he expected comments such as Shah’s during the Live session.

“Over time, I did have to educate her on the whole Black Lives Matter and everything like that because I’m a gay Black man, so I live it every day,” Michael said. “Anybody that’s saying, ‘She paid him to be there,’ or, ‘She pulled the friend card,’ I see all your comments.”

Shah initially dissed Jennie’s first response to the resurfaced posts, calling her apology “disingenuous.”

“Since my ‘RHOSLC’ cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments,” Shah wrote in a statement on January 19.

“It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social injustice issues that plague our country,” the statement said.

The entire RHOSLC cast, minus Mary Cosby, who recently skipped out on filming the Season 2 reunion, posted similar statements condemning the offensive posts.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

