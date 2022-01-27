Real Housewives of Salt Lake City PR STUNT…Jennie Nguyen Hires Black Friend And Blames 2020 Racist Posts On Staff! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Jennie Nguyen Hires Black Friend And Blames 2020 Racist Posts On Staff!

Jennie Nguyen returned to social media after being fired from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with a hired black friend and played the blame game.

According to the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City starlet — her social media team is to blame for the racist Facebook posts from 2020.

As reported, Bravo announced Jennie Nguyen’s termination on January, 25th, over resurfaced controversial posts that depicted Black Lives Matter in a derogatory manner.

On Wednesday, Jennie Nguyen took to her Instagram Live, joined by a “black friend” Michael, as she addressed her past offensive posts.

Jennie Nguyen Blames Social Media Team!

“I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what’s going on during that time. I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted,” she said.

“I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year. And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else. It’s on my account and I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting,” Nguyen shared.

Jennie Nguyen Proud To Be A Republican

The disgraced reality starlet doubled down on her political stance, “But I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion. I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance. We are different. But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose,” she said.

Jennie Nguyen Supports Law Enforcement

“I don’t tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad, I don’t support the brutality of Black people or with any race. But I do support my law enforcement. But that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. And I want you to understand that. And whether I remember the posts in 2020, I don’t remember whether it’s on my account or not. We don’t remember what we ate yesterday, let alone two years ago. But like, again, I take full responsibility,” she continued.

As reported, Jennie Nguyen criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and the related protests that followed after the controversial death of George Floyd. She later apologized, but many fans still think it isn’t enough considering what she did.

Jennie said, “We’re all human, we make mistakes. If you did not make any mistake in your lifetime, then you’re not speaking the truth. I made a mistake. And to say, this is the only mistake I made, no I make tons of mistakes in my lifetime. Am I going to continue to make a mistake? Of course. Am I going to learn from it? Absolutely. Am I going to learn and adapt and teach? Of course I am, but I’m still human, we’re all human.”

She added, “We need to understand, to support each other. And at this moment I understand the pain that you’re going through, I understand the suffering, I understand that the organization of Black Lives [Matter] meant for something.”

“I’m taking full responsibility for it. What matters is that I hurt people, I hurt my fans, I hurt the people that are out there supporting me, and I feel really, really, really awful for that. And I never want to put anyone. From, you know, I understand that Black people have suffered a lot and went through a lot and dealt with a lot, more than any race on this planet,” she said.

“Police brutality is a very, very big topic,” Nguyen stated. “But again, you have policemen out there signing their life away every day, to make a commitment to protect the community. What about showing that appreciation. I did show that appreciation. I don’t support bad ones. I don’t support people that are out there burning buildings, because there are workers there. My friends gone through their business being destroyed, they didn’t do anything. We are getting abuse for things that we didn’t do and that’s not fair.”

She said, “But what I’m trying to say is like, that doesn’t make me racist. That’s making me compassionate for the people that are suffering. And I know a lot of people are suffering without being involved in the movement. Mentally, physically, we all are dealing with it. And I hope you understand that I will continue to change and learn and improve myself. From your point of view, from my friend’s point of view, from my fans’ point of view, I will take that to heart and learn and adapt.”

Jennie apologized for the situation in a separate post. “I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” she said in a statement.

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own,” she continued. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Are you buying what Jennie Nguyen is selling? Share your thoughts below in the comments!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips