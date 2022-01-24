Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah Calls Out RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Over ‘Disingenuous’ Apology For ‘Offensive’ Posts! By

After Jennie Nguyen’s 2020 Facebook posts went viral, it was only a matter of time before the ‘RHOSLC‘ stars reacted to the unfolding drama.

Jennie Nguyen was recently called out by RHOSLC fans when her racist 2020 Facebook posts resurfaced online. In the posts, Jennie was bashing the Black Lives Matter movement who was protesting against the killing of George Floyd. When Jennie’s posts went viral, she had no choice but to apologize. The 44-year-old star posted a short apology on her Instagram.

Part of the reality star’s apology read, “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.” However, a few people including RHOSLC star, Jen Shah, wasn’t here for the post. She took to her own Instagram page and responded to Jennie’s apology.

Jen said about the apology, “I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.” The reality star added it was infuriating to see Jennie like and repost those comments that made fun of people killed while trying to raise awareness against social injustice issues that plague their country.

Jen finished her statement with the words, “I am equally disappointed in the disingenuous apology that was issued. Needless to say, we have a lot to talk about,” Jen Shah expressed that she was offended by her castmate’s words to the point that fans might hear about a confrontation between the two.

Meredith Marks is another housewife who commented on the situation. She posted to her IG stories saying, “Vile.” Marks was probably referring to Shah’s response to the incident. After one fan pushed her to say more, Meredith responded, “Not allowed rn but yes I have a lot more to say about many things. And I will.”

Meredith was one of the reality show’s stars who publicly called out Mary Cosby for her racially insensitive comments against Jennie Nguyen. Mary had said her co-star had slanted eyes which felt racially insensitive considering the tense climate in the US. Jennie had also called out Mary in a recent episode of RHOSLC. However, Mary Cosby has apologized for her racist comment on the show.

