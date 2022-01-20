Real Housewives of Beverly Hills PK Kemsley Finally Pays Off $2 Million Debt To Las Vegas Casino After Nearly 10 Years! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has settled a longtime debt with Las Vegas casino, Bellagio. The owners of the famed hotspot notified the court that PK had delivered $2.27 million, satisfying his debt. Court documents confirm that the 2019 judgment against PK is now satisfied in full, and the casino’s legal battle with the Bravo personality is officially in the past. The businessman has been paying off the $3.6 million casino marker for close to ten years.

The casino sued PK in 2013, alleging that he had missed a payment on the installment agreement hashed out between the two parties. Bellagio claimed that PK came through with $875k before filing bankruptcy in the United Kingdom. The casino said that they were never told about the bankruptcy filing. The legal war continued after PK’s received discharge did not apply to the debt. A settlement was reached that required PK to make regular payments, but the casino claimed in court that he stopped making payments in June 2018. Bellagio demanded that PK cough up the outstanding balance in full. The casino then advanced a plan to garnish PK’s wages until the debt was satisfied.

PK still has outstanding debt, despite the recent financial victory. The couple has been hit with federal liens totaling over $1.3 million in unpaid taxes and has been accused of refusing to pay a 2018 bill of $635,887.23. The state of California claims that PK personally owes $293k for 2015 and another $289k for 2018. Dorit was hit with a tax lien of $90,269.46, for 2021. All of the liens have yet to be satisfied and have not been released by the various agencies.

PK and Dorit have made various headlines in recent months, aside from their financial issues.

PK was arrested for DUI after drinking wine with dinner and driving on the 101 in Los Angeles, on November 23. All About The Tea reported in December that PK blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test after being pulled over just off Laurel Canyon. He was arrested and taken to the Van Nuys police department where he took another test and blew a .073. The legal blood alcohol limit in California is .08.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” Dorit said after the incident. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

In October, the RHOBH star was robbed at gunpoint inside her Encino, California home, one day after returning home from London. Dorit was overseas ahead of the break-in, attending her nephew’s wedding. The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video footage of two masked men breaking into the family home, in early November.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” the LAPD stated. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

