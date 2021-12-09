Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley Defends Husband PK’s DUI Arrest: ‘He Was Barely Over The Limit’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Dorit Kemsley defended her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, after his November arrest for suspicion of DUI was exposed, earlier this week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke out about the incident while leaving the 2021 People’s Choice Awards alongside her co-star, Kyle Richards, on Tuesday.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” the Bravo star said. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

PK was arrested for DUI after drinking wine with dinner and driving on the 101 in Los Angeles, on November 23. The Daily Mail reported late Monday that PK blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test after being pulled over just off Laurel Canyon. PK was arrested and taken to the Van Nuys police department where he took another test and blew a .073. The legal blood alcohol limit in California is .08. The California Highway Patrol drove PK home after he was held at the station for an hour.

PK’s attorney, Alan Jackson, spoke to the outlet about the incident.

“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” Jackson said.

He continued—“Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening.”

“PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK‘s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson,” the lawyer concluded.

PK’s arrest comes after Dorit was robbed at gunpoint inside the couple’s Encino home. Dorit, 45, reportedly woke up on October 27, to two of the suspects standing at the end of her bed. The mom of two begged as the intruders grabbed her— “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” to which one of the suspects responded—“Kill her.”

The men went on to ransack the residence for 20 minutes, stealing handbags and jewelry. The suspects did not enter the children’s bedrooms and no one was injured.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” the Los Angeles Police Department said, at the time. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

The Bravo star opened up about the scary ordeal during an interview with “Extra” special correspondent and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” Dorit shared.

“I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky,” she added. “My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips