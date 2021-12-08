Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley’s Husband, PK, Arrested For DUI! By

Paul “PK” Kemsley was arrested for DUI after drinking wine with dinner and driving on the 101 in Los Angeles, on November 23. The Daily Mail reported late Monday that the husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Dorit Kemsley, blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test after being pulled over just off Laurel Canyon. PK was arrested and taken to the Van Nuys police department where he took another test and blew a .073. The legal blood alcohol limit in California is .08.

A source told the outlet that PK, 54, was alone at the time, and confirmed that neither his wife nor his children were in the vehicle. PK and Dorit share two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

The California Highway Patrol drove PK home after he was held at the station for an hour. He was greeted by former LAPD police officers, who are currently guarding his property after Dorit, 45, experienced a violent break-in, in October.

PK’s attorney, Alan Jackson, spoke to the outlet about the incident.

“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” Jackson explained.

He continued—“Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening.”

“PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK‘s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson,” the lawyer concluded.

The incident follows the terrifying home invasion during which Dorit was reportedly held at gunpoint while her young children slept in their bedrooms. PK was in London at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video footage of two masked men breaking into the Encino home about two weeks after the incident. The footage, which starts at 10:52 pm, was captured on October 27 and reveals two people wearing masks and hoodies checking out the property before one of the individuals shatters a sliding glass panel. The video picks back up at 11:09 pm, where a man is seen running away with valuables wrapped in bedding.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” the LAPD stated. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

The Bravo star opened up about her traumatic experience during an interview with “Extra” special correspondent and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” Dorit shared.

“I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky,” she added. “My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

