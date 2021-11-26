Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Stevie J Admits He Lied About Wife Faith Evans Cheating & Apologizes For ‘Publicly Humiliating’ Her In Leaked Video! By

Stevie J has issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Faith Evans, for “talking crazy” to her in a video that went viral, last week.

Fans were shocked to see Stevie harshly berating his wife in video footage exposed only days after he filed for divorce. The video was obtained by blogger, Tasha K, and revealed the former Love & Hip Hop star filming himself scolding Faith inside their bedroom. The video lasted one minute and forty-eight seconds.

Stevie posted his apology, via a video on Instagram, on Wednesday.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed talking crazy to my wife. Publicly humiliate my wife,” the music producer said in the video.

“I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” Stevie added. “You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. No, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment — you know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

Faith has yet to publicly respond to her husband’s apology.

Stevie repeatedly accused Faith of cheating on him in the exposed footage, even while his wife was lying in bed with covers over her head.

“You f—- n—- in my own house. F— you, b—-,” Stevie said, during the dispute.

“How could you disrespect me, though? I ain’t do nothing to you. All I did was love you,” he said, repeatedly calling his wife a “bit*h.”

At one point, Stevie pulled the sheets off Faith, which prompted her to say—“Get your hands off of me!”

The leaked video comes only days after Stevie J filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, after being married to Faith for three years. The record producer and R&B artist tied the knot in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room ceremony. The pair do not have children together, but both have children from previous relationships.

MTO News reported earlier this month that multiple sources spilled that Faith had “no idea” that her marriage was about to hit the rocks. The outlet confirmed that the artist learned that her husband was cutting her loose on Twitter.

“Faith really loves Stevie, and she thought they were in a good place in their relationship. Then this n***a files for divorce,” an insider close to Faith told the outlet.

“We’re just trying to process what the f**k is going on. Is this some sort of reality tv hoax, or is he doing this for clout, or is this real,” the friend added.

In April, Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on the “Behind Every Man” personality. Faith alleged that she “stole” Stevie from Joseline in an interview earlier this year. Joseline responded by taking to social media to drag Faith and Stevie’s marriage. Faith and Stevie began dating in 2016, the same year that he split from Joseline.

