Love & Hip Hop New York Joseline EXPOSES Faith Evans Cheats On Stevie J With Multiple 'Young Men' & Faith's Son Tried To KILL Bonnie Bella!

Joseline Hernandez, has accused Faith Evans of cheating on her husband, “Behind Every Man” personality, Stevie J.

Joseline Hernandez took to Instagram to dish the alleged dirt about Faith’s relationship with her ex, on Friday.

Faith alleged that she “stole” Stevie from Joseline, in a recent interview. Joseline didn’t appreciate Faith’s diss so she took to social media to drag Faith and Stevie’s marriage. Faith and Stevie began dating in 2016, the same year that he split from Joseline.

“[Faith] cheated on [Stevie] with young n*ggas and you do all the time,” Joseline wrote.

Joseline, aka “The Puerto Rican Princess,” also alleged that Faith Evans’ son “almost killed” the daughter she shares with Stevie.

“Your crazy as* kid almost killed Bonnie Bella under your watch. I have Stevie on recording begging me for forgiveness cause Bonnie could have gotten killed by that animal you call a son,” Joseline ranted.

“B***h go make a song,” the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star added. “And FYI you been sucking Stevie d**k for years ejem before I dropped his sorry a**. Bye h**.”

“And go Watch my 3 TV shows that’s are currently playing on national TV and streaming Networks,” she fired.

A preview clip from an upcoming episode of the reality show featured Faith explaining that she had “backed off” from the producer because of his possible involvement with his ex.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex,” Faith said in a clip of the episode. “So, you know when you kind of told me you guys weren’t together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away because I’m not a man stealer, a home-wrecker, you know.”

The R&B crooner shared that she told Stevie that she would not put up with him having relationships with other women.

“It was way too much for me,” Faith added. “This was the main thing, if you’re not really serious, please don’t do this to our friendship.”

