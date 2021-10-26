Real Housewives of Potomac Karen Huger Reveals Nicki Minaj ‘Has The Hots’ For Husband Ray As The Ladies Of ‘RHOP’ Take Over ‘The Real’ As Co-Hosts! By

The Real Housewives of Potomac are taking over “The Real” this week. The talk show announced the news over the weekend, on Instagram.

“It’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Takeover Week and ALL of the #RHOP Housewives are HERE!” the show announced. “From The Grande Dame @officialkarenhuger to @gizellebryant, @mrs.miathornton, @ashleyboalchdarby, @candeegal09, @wendyosefo, and @robyndixon10, it’s going to be one JUICY week! Plus, we bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we discuss the latest in social media with Essence magazine in “The Social Feed.”

The regular “Real” panel spoofed a “Housewives” opener to promote the RHOP “Takeover Week,” on Sunday. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, a regular on “The Real,” will directly relate to a “Housewife” swapping roles as a chat show host.

RHOP “Grande Dame,” Karen Huger, sat in as guest host on Monday.

“It’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Takeover Week, and we’re kicking things off on Monday in a MAJOR way with The Grande Dame herself, @OfficialKarenHuger!” the show announced.

Karen posted a thank you video alongside Garcelle, on Monday.

Garcelle asked Karen to spill preview tea about the recently filmed RHOP reunion series, which included a surprise visit by recording artist, Nicki Minaj.

Karen quipped that Minaj “has the hots” for her husband, Ray, before going on to say that the reunion will be “legendary” and “everything.”

“It’s reality,” Karen remarked when asked to comment on the idea that some of the episodes were “too mean.”

Karen shared—“Women… we get along sometimes, sometimes we don’t. Yes, I agree that sometimes it’s too mean.”

The reality star added that she never takes mean girl drama past the point of being able to come back with a sincere apology.

Robyn Dixon and Mia Thornton will host on Tuesday, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett will take over on Wednesday. Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo will keep the chatter going on Thursday, before Gizelle Bryant puts her hosting skills into action, on Friday. Gizelle regularly hosts “Bravo’s Chat Room” alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Porsha Williams.

Candiace recently claimed that Nicki “obliterated” someone during the recently filmed Real Housewives of Potomac reunion series—but shot down the rumor that she was Nicki’s target.

Nicki spoke out on Instagram Live after her appearance and admitted that she “went for the jugular” when firing questions at the RHOP cast.

Nicki Says She Went For The Jugular At The #RHOP Reunion As Host 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Z4memmAiN — Veenia (@Veenia_) October 11, 2021

Nicki appeared to downplay a previous report that alleged that the artist took hard aim at Candiace, during the post-reunion IG Live session.

Candiace shot down the report and hinted that the recording artist destroyed another woman on the cast.

“The Real” airs every weekday—check local listings for information.

