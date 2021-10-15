Real Housewives of Potomac Nicki Minaj Says She ‘Went For The Jugular With Everyone’ During ‘RHOP’ Reunion! By

Nicki Minaj gave fans an inside glimpse at her surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, during a recent Instagram Live session. A fan shared the video of the rapper telling her followers that she “went for the jugular,” on Twitter.

“Hollywood Life” reported earlier this week that Nicki took aim at Candiace Dillard Bassett, during her time with the Bravo ladies.

“She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told the outlet. “It was an epic moment.”

The “Anaconda” rapper shared that the women were “all charming in person” during the online chat, adding that she understood why they were all cast on the series.

Nicki addressed the rumor that she “went hard” on Candiace.

“Yes, I think I went hard on everybody equally,” she laughingly admitted. “They’re tough girls on that show.”

Nicki Says She Went For The Jugular At The #RHOP Reunion As Host 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Z4memmAiN — Veenia (@Veenia_) October 11, 2021

“I could tell they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them,” the singer added.

“I kind of went for the jugular…not in a bad way….not in a mean way,” Nicki explained, adding that she felt obligated to her fans to ask the “real sh*t.”

Andy Cohen dished about the unconventional reunion experience on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I gave her my seat, I stepped aside, and she did her own version of a reunion with the housewives of Potomac, and let me tell you…I was like, ‘Wow, you said all the s— I could never get away with saying on several levels,’” the Bravo exec revealed.

“She was reading the women, she was also talking to them just as a fan, as a mom, as a recording artist. I had never seen anything like it,” he added.

Cohen shared a photo alongside the rapper on the reunion stage after filming wrapped.

Nicki Minaj, 38, pitched her idea to host the fall reunion series on social media, in July. The rapper sounded off about hosting the Season 6 sit-down and caught the attention of reunion regular, Andy Cohen, who appeared to consider the host swap.

“I’ll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y’all want me to ask chile🥴” Nicki, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser for the Bravo show.

“I want to see this!” Andy wrote in the comment section.

The recording artist later posted about the exciting possibility on her Instagram Story.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too,” Nicki wrote, adding—“mixed with funny & epic, of course.”

The artist stunned fans when she posted a photo snapped at the reunion taping shortly after filming wrapped, on October 7.

“Nicki showed up around 9:15 p.m. and none of the ladies knew she was there,” a source said. “They were so shocked when she walked out.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

