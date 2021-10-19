Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Says Nicki Minaj ‘Completely Obliterated’ One Of The Housewives During ‘RHOP’ Reunion — And It Wasn’t Her! By

Candiace Dillard Bassett is claiming that Nicki Minaj “obliterated” someone during the recently filmed Real Housewives of Potomac reunion series—but is shooting down the rumor that she was Nicki’s target.

Fans have been critical of Candiace’s behavior during the current season, especially in light of last season’s brawl with departed cast member, Monique Samuels. Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby have pointed out that they’ve seen little growth in Candiace this season, and many viewers were excited to hear that the famous rapper put her on blast.

As reported earlier this month—Bravo made Nicki Minaj’s dream come true when the network invited her to take the stage during the recently filmed Season 6 reunion series. The singer follows her favorite “Housewives” on social media, including Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon, and has been outspoken about being a RHOP superfan.

Nicki spoke out on Instagram Live after her appearance and admitted that she “went for the jugular” when firing questions at the RHOP cast.

Nicki noted that the women were “all charming in person” and added that she understood why they were all cast on the show.

“Yes, I think I went hard on everybody equally,” she laughingly admitted, during her recent Instagram Live chat. “They’re tough girls on that show.”

“I could tell they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them,” the singer added.

“I kind of went for the jugular…not in a bad way….not in a mean way,” Nicki explained, adding that she felt obligated to her fans to ask the “real sh*t.”

Nicki Says She Went For The Jugular At The #RHOP Reunion As Host 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Z4memmAiN — Veenia (@Veenia_) October 11, 2021

Nicki’s IG Live comments appeared to downplay a previous report that alleged that the artist took hard aim at Candiace.

“She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told Hollywood Life, last week. “It was an epic moment.”

Candiace shot down the report and hinted that the recording artist destroyed another woman on the cast.

A Twitter fan asked the reality star who Nicki mixed it up with the most, and Candiace offered an interesting response.

“I would tell you who was completely obliterated but I want to keep my job,” the Bravo star tweeted.

Andy Cohen dished about the unconventional reunion experience on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I gave her my seat, I stepped aside, and she did her own version of a reunion with the housewives of Potomac, and let me tell you…I was like, ‘Wow, you said all the s— I could never get away with saying on several levels,’” the Bravo exec revealed.

“She was reading the women, she was also talking to them just as a fan, as a mom, as a recording artist. I had never seen anything like it,” he added.

Cohen shared a photo alongside the rapper on the reunion stage after filming wrapped.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

