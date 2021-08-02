Real Housewives of Potomac Nicki Minaj Wants To Host ‘RHOP’ Reunion… Andy Cohen Supports It! By

Nicki Minaj is looking to score a gig hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion this fall. The rapper sounded off about hosting the Season 6 sit-down on Friday, and it appears that reunion regular, Andy Cohen, is considering the host swap.

“I’ll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y’all want me to ask chile🥴” Nicki, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser for the Bravo show.

“I want to see this!” Andy wrote in the comment section.

RHOP cast members weighed in on the idea, also sharing their thoughts in the post’s comment section.

“Yesssssss!!!!!” Gizelle Bryant wrote, cosigning Nicki’s idea.

“All right now,” Karen Huger commented.

“Yessssss Queen,” Wendy Osefo added, while Robyn Dixon said it with a series of emojis.

Candiace Dillard Basset, Ashley Darby, and newbie, Mia Thornton round out the Season 6 cast.

The “Anaconda” rapper later posted about the exciting possibility on her Instagram Story.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too,” Nicki wrote, adding—“mixed with funny & epic, of course.”

Nicki also addressed her fans about her upcoming album and documentary.

“And Barbz, plz don’t send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment,” she wrote. “We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you.”

Nicki added a screenshot of a text exchange with someone she called “Joe Publicist.”

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October,” he wrote in one text.

“Would be a really f—— funny moment,” he added in a second message. “I like this idea.”

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS,” Nicki excitedly responded. “I WANT TO DO IT.”

Nicki’s Bravo shout-out comes on the heels of Rihanna speaking out in defense of Real Housewives of New York star and designer, Leah McSweeney.

As reported—Rihanna posted a clip from Tuesday’s episode the following day, after Leah McSweeney dropped her name during an argument with Ramona Singer.

Rihanna’s post stole the show after Leah and Ramona’s party squabble aired last Tuesday night. The Fenty Beauty owner used her cell phone to film the scene from her hotel room TV, posting the clip for her 102 million followers on Instagram.

Ramona tried to calm things down during the aired tiff by offering to promote Leah’s fashion line—while seemingly forgetting the name of her co-star’s brand.

“Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something,” Ramona remarked, referring to Leah’s clothing business “Married to the Mob.”

“You aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,’ Leah snapped back. “I already have Rihanna wearing my s**t, you think I need you wearing my s**t?”

Rihanna showed her support for the Bravo sophomore by snapping a selfie while wearing one of Leah’s designs. The singer/songwriter subtly dissed Ramona in the caption, writing—“What was said @ramonasinger?”—while rocking a black t-shirt imprinted with “b***h mob” in red font.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

