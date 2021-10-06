Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards STUNS Fans With New, Unrecognizable Look At Niece Portia Umansky’s Bat Mitzvah! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Kim Richards, stole the spotlight from her niece, Portia Umansky, when she debuted a new glamorous look at the teen’s bat mitzvah on Saturday.

The former Bravo star was snapped in a photo that was shared on Instagram by guest, Guilmer Alexander Mancia. The stunning pic quickly took off on Twitter, prompting surprised fans to sound off.

“Sorry I’ve woken up in a parallel universe… that photo of Kim Richards I cannot cope,” one fan quipped.

“For the first time i can see resemblance between her and Kyle. She looks great though 😍,” another user said.

“I want to know which doctor @KimRichards11 went to. She looks unreal…just absolutely incredible. I’m very happy for her. @KyleRichards can you ask her for me??” another person wrote.

Kim, 57, was an original RHOBH cast member, appearing alongside her younger sister, Kyle, 52, from Seasons 1-5. She exited the show in 2015 but continues to make cameo appearances on the Bravo series.

Fans have been getting to know the duo’s half-sister, Kathy Hilton, during the currently airing season. Kathy reportedly did not attend the bat mitzvah bash.

Kyle and Kathy have been rebuilding their relationship after being on the outs for several years. Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, left his position at Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton’s business to start his own real estate brokerage, The Agency, which sparked the feud. Kyle, Mauricio, and two of the couple’s daughters were axed from the guest list of Nicky Hilton’s 2015 wedding to James Rothschild, amid the family discord. Kyle’s involvement in a television project based on the life of the duo’s mother also caused tension between the sisters. Kyle and Kathy have referenced their family beef several times during the unfolding season.

Kim made headlines over the summer when it was reported that Kyle had been “completely paying” for her two bed/three bath 1,600 square foot apartment, amid the former child star’s financial woes.

In July, All About The Tea reported that the Bravo alum was living in the humble home amid a whopping tax debt of nearly $100k. A source later revealed that Kyle is footing the bill for Kim’s pad, allowing her older sister to live in the Encino home “rent-free,” as she has for the past six years. Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are the owners of the most expensive house in Encino, a mansion that boasts a home theater and eight fireplaces. Kim’s gated apartment complex features a shared pool and jacuzzi. Kyle’s home is worth $8 million, and Kim’s older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, lives in a massive mansion in Bel Air.

Documents obtained by the outlet confirmed that Kyle bought the apartment for $520k in September 2015, one month after Kim was caught stealing a haul of dollar item merchandise from a local Target.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

