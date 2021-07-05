Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Alum Kim Richards Owes $90K In Unpaid Taxes & Currently Rents A Tiny Apartment Due To Legal And Money Troubles! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Kim Richards, is in debt over $90k in unpaid taxes and is living in a modest apartment rental, according to a new report by The Sun.

Kim has been hit by multiple legal and financial issues after being arrested in 2015 for battery on a police officer and later for shoplifting from a local Target. Kim, 56, owes the State of California Tax Board nearly $100k, after racking up a tax lien in 2019 for $70,020 and another for $20,762 in 2020, according to court documents. Interest and fees continue to pile up on the liens for as long as the bills remain outstanding.

The former child star lives in a humble two-bedroom/three-bath apartment, a significant downgrade from her previous homes. Kim is currently renting the 1,600 square foot property in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino, the same area where her younger sister, Kyle Richards, owns the most expensive home on the block.

Kyle’s home is worth $8 million, and Kim’s older sister and RHOBH “friend,” Kathy Hilton, lives in a luxury mansion in Bel Air.

Fans of the series know that Kim landed in the center of a legal scandal after the show exposed her years of substance abuse.

The mom-of-four was arrested and later charged with trespassing, public intoxication, resisting an officer, and battery on a police officer at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Kim was released on $20k bail after spending the night in a Los Angeles jail.

Kim spoke out about the incident the following year, taking accountability for the actions that led to her arrest.

“I drank that night, no excuses. I stopped focusing on myself. I stopped taking the time for me and going to meetings because I was taking care of other people,” Kim said on the chat show.

“And I stopped taking care of myself,” she told Andy Cohen.

Kim was busted only a few months later after she was caught shoplifting at a Los Angeles Target. She was arrested and booked at a LA jail before being released on a $5k bond, the next morning. TMZ obtained snaps of Kim’s pilfered haul, which consisted of dollar section merchandise—including stickers, art supplies, makeup, and toys— loaded into reusable bags. Kim also bagged dozens of other items, including animal crackers and pencils, which the store said added up to over $600 worth of merchandise.

Kim was fired from her job as a full-time RHOBH cast member after her multiple arrests but has made cameo appearances on recent seasons. The ex-reality star even had her breast implants removed on camera, last year.

Kim made headlines in November, after her friendship with show alum, Brandi Glanville, crashed after Brandi’s alleged hookup with actress and former RHOBH cast member, Denise Richards, was exposed.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” Brandi revealed during her Unfiltered podcast, on November 27, 2020. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’”

Brandi was accused of hooking up with Kim and a mystery man after Denise Richards teased that Brandi had dished about other flings with RHOBH cast members.

“I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton, Kim, and I. Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started,” Brandi explained “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

