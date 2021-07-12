Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards Living ‘Completely Rent-Free’ In Apartment Owned By Sister Kyle Amid Legal & Money Troubles! By

Nancy Zhāng

Kyle Richards is “completely paying” for her sister, Kim Richards’ two bed/three bath 16,000 square foot apartment, amid the former reality star’s financial woes.

The Sun recently reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was living in the humble home amid a whopping tax debt of nearly $100k. A source later revealed that Kyle is footing the bill for Kim’s pad to enable her older sister to live in the Encino home “rent-free,” as she has for the past six years. Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are the owners of the most expensive house in Encino, an $8 million mansion that boasts a home theater and eight fireplaces. Kim’s gated apartment complex features a shared pool and jacuzzi.

Documents obtained by the outlet confirm that Kyle bought the apartment for $520k in September 2015, one month after Kim was caught stealing a haul of dollar item merchandise from a local Target. TMZ published pics of the stolen goods, which Kim reportedly loaded into reusable bags. Target claimed that the stolen merchandise totaled over $600.

The actress was arrested earlier that same year and later charged with trespassing, public intoxication, resisting an officer, and battery on a police officer after an incident at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim spoke out about the episode the following year, taking accountability for the actions that led to her arrest.

“I drank that night, no excuses. I stopped focusing on myself. I stopped taking the time for me and going to meetings because I was taking care of other people,” Kim said on the chat show.

“And I stopped taking care of myself,” she told Andy Cohen.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the former child star was “homeless” for a short period of time after completing a stint in rehab. Kim was axed by Bravo as a full-time “Housewife” following her arrests, obviously cutting off the reality star’s income flow.

Kim has been hit by multiple lawsuits in the years since her arrest. In 2018, she was ordered to pay out $266k for the 2015 incident involving her dog, Kingsley. The Blast obtained court documents that revealed that Kim’s ex-neighbor, Kelly Crossley, was awarded $262,092.39 for damages and $865 to cover additional costs after she claimed that she was attacked by Kim’s dog. Kim’s book deal crashed the next year after she was ordered to pay $5k for “refusing to pay for services” of ghostwriter, Alison Kingsley Baker.

As reported—Kim’s issues haven’t been resolved as she owes the State of California Tax Board nearly $100k, after racking up a tax lien in 2019 for $70,020 and another for $20,762 in 2020, according to court documents. Interest and fees continue to pile up on the liens for as long as the bills remain outstanding.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.