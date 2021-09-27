Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOD’s Dr. Tiffany Moon Shuts Down Erika Jayne’s Reason For Refusing Tom To Undergo Anesthesia After Car Accident! By

Dr. Tiffany Moon has some words of advice for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. Fans flooded the Real Housewives of Dallas alum’s social media accounts with questions after Erika revealed that she had refused to allow her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, to undergo surgery for an injured ankle after he allegedly suffered brain trauma in a 2017 car accident. The disbarred lawyer’s car supposedly went over a cliff in the wreck.

Tiffany offered her professional opinion about Erika’s statement on Instagram.

“I got a lot of questions this week about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ because apparently, Erika was on there saying she had refused surgery for Tom after his car accident because he had a TBI and you shouldn’t be put under general anesthesia if you have a TBI,” she said.

Tiffany threw shade at the “XXpen$ive” singer’s explanation about what went down, commenting—“I’m gonna go ahead and say that that’s not the truth.”

Tiffany explained that she regularly treats patients with traumatic brain injuries and has no problem with administering general anesthesia in such cases, if necessary.

“I work at a level one trauma hospital where we take care of patients with TBI all the time who then need surgical intervention for some other problem that they have,” she noted. “And although this does complicate the anesthetic management for these patients, having a TBI in and of itself, if the patient is stable, does not preclude you from undergoing general anesthesia.”

Tiffany added that she’s willing to give the reality star a second professional opinion if the need ever arises again.

“So Erika, I don’t know where you got that medical advice from, but next time feel free to call me if you need a second opinion,” the doctor quipped.

Erika’s co-stars also voiced their confusion over the alleged sequence of events. The Los Angeles Times reporters responsible for exposing the once famed lawyer’s embezzlement scandal claimed that no police report exists to verify the accident.

As reported earlier this month—Erika Jayne was busted in a previous lie when she claimed that Tom was injured during a home invasion.

The detective who responded to the alleged burglary of the ex-couple’s Pasadena mansion dished to The Sun that the disgraced lawyer was not injured in the incident.

“Tom wasn’t injured,” the official said, despite claims made by the RHOBH star, during a recent episode.

The police insider clarified that there was no contact between the alleged intruder and Tom, during the January incident.

“Tom was sleeping in his bedroom and he heard someone in the closet. Tom called out and thought it was the son, but he couldn’t tell because it was dark,” the detective explained.

“He heard someone & saw a shadowy figure and he called out the son’s name, but no one responded,” the source added.

The alleged invader reportedly exited the home without incident.

A lack of security camera footage reportedly thwarted a subsequent investigation. The detective noted Tom’s apparent mental health decline when recalling the incident.

