‘RHOC’ Newbie Noella Bergener’s Husband Files For Divorce Amid Financial Crisis!

Noella Bergener and her husband, James Bergener, are headed for divorce.

James Bergener filed to end his one-year marriage to the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie last week in Puerto Rico, according to a report by TMZ. The personal injury lawyer is no longer living in the California home he shares with the model and their 2-year old child.

Noella Bergener filed a legal separation days after she learned of her estranged husband’s filing, requesting primary custody of their child and spousal support. In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation and listed “to be determined” as the date of separation.

The mouth-dropping news comes one month after James was accused of owing a whopping $5.8 million in taxes.

As reported by All About The Tea in July, James Bergener owes almost $6 million in back taxes, according to legal documents. Federal tax liens filed in June and July revealed that the accident lawyer owes a total of $5,896,343.04 to the State of California for the years 2018 and 2019.

At the time, Noella, who addressed the allegations on social media, said she was unaware of her husband’s colossal debt.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella commented on Instagram.

She continued, “I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts. Stay tuned, and please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time for me and my young family.”

Noella Bergener and James tied the knot on June 28, 2020. They have one child together, a 2-year old son named James.

The 36-year old model is one of the ladies joining the Real Housewives of Orange County for its 16th season, following a cast shakeup.

