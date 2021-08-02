Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Newbie Noella Bergener’s Marriage On The Rocks Amid Husband’s Huge Tax Debts! By

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Noella Bergener claims she was unaware of her husband’s massive tax debt and only learned of it through the press.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella commented on Instagram.

She continued, “I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts. Stay tuned, and please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time for me and my young family.”

As reported by All About The Tea, Noella’s husband, James Bergener, reportedly owes a whopping $5.8 million in back taxes, according to legal documents.

The federal tax lien filed on June 3, 2021, accuses James of owing taxes for the years 2018 and 2019. The accident attorney reportedly refused to pay $1,878,438 for 2018 and $2,166,680 for 2019. A separate tax lien filed on July 7 states James owes $1,851,225.04 for 2018 and 2019. In total, Bergener owes the State of California $5,896,343.04.

Noella is one of the three women joining the Real Housewives of Orange County following a major cast shakeup that led to the firing of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Elizabeth Lynn Vargas. Dr. Jen Armstrong and Nicole James will join the 36-year old mother of one.

The ladies have already begun filming for the show’s 16th season alongside Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow.

