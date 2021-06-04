Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi’s Legal Scandal EXPOSED In ABC Documentary, ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’! By

The legal scandal surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, will be explored in a new ABC News Originals documentary, called “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

Legal experts and individuals accusing Tom of embezzlement are featured in the teaser for the special. “Real Housewives” personalities also speak out on the legal drama swirling around the ex-couple, which exploded after Erika filed for divorce from the once famed lawyer, in November 2020.

“Tom Girardi was L.A. law — so powerful,” one legal eagle says in the preview.

“They were just blowing money left and right, but then…” another person comments.

The teaser then rolls news stories outlining the allegations aimed at Tom and Erika, including the belief that the ex-couple’s divorce was deliberately staged ahead of the legal firestorm.

Actress/podcast host, Heather McDonald, asks the question that all RHOBH viewers want to know.

“I think the biggest question is: Did she know?” Heather says.

Watch the teaser below!

The documentary will reveal voicemail messages, court records, and unseen footage of Tom’s deposition tape, according to NBC news.

The currently airing season of the Bravo series, which premiered last month, teased that the scandal will be addressed as the season unfolds. The documentary news comes as Bravo is set to air footage of Erika speaking about her split from the disgraced lawyer. Tom and Erika were married for over two decades.

As previously reported—shortly after the news of the breakup broke, class action firm Edelson PC accused the couple of embezzling settlement funds for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a crash that killed 189 people, in 2018. The law firm accused the couple of staging the split because they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the lawsuit alleged.

The case is ongoing.

Tom was hit by another suit filed by his partner, Robert Keese, along with common business partners, Jill O’Callahan and Robert Finnerty, who alleged that Tom had not paid them approximately $315k in income. They also accused him of taking out loans against their property without their knowledge, for his own personal gain.

Tom was later diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and his younger brother, Robert Girardi, was appointed as his temporary conservator.

The ex-couple’s Pasadena mansion is currently on the market for $13 million, as part of a bankruptcy sale.

“The Housewife and the Hustler” premieres June 14 on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

