Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘RHOC’ Cast Resumes Filming For Season 15 With the Exception of Emily Simpson & Shannon Beador Due To COVID-19 Infections! By

Share This:

Despite the global pandemic gripping the nation, The Real Housewives of Orange County has resumed production on Season 15 — and AllAboutTheTEA.com has exclusive details about their first cast trip of the season.

On Thursday, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newbie, Elizabeth Vargas, all drove to Lake Arrowhead — located in the San Bernardino Mountains, California — with the exception of Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador, AllAboutTheTEA.com can exclusively confirm.

“The girls (RHOC cast) are going to Lake Arrowhead. It’s a beautiful lake setting in the mountains. They’re staying in a private cabin away from the crowds as a safety measure, due to COVID-19.” A production insider tells AllAboutTheTEA.com.

READ ALSO: Kelly Dodd Sweating Bullets As Fans BEG Bravo To ‘Fire Her Next’ After The Dismissal of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute!

Strict safety precautions are being taken by production because at least one RHOC cast member and a family member of another castmate have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Shannon and Emily are not going on the girls trip because Emily tested positive for COVID-19.” A ROCK solid source told AllAboutTheTEA.com. “And a family member of Shannon has COVID-19 and Shannon likely has it too.”

“The cast is being tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and their temperatures are taken daily.” A production source shared with AllAboutTheTEA.com.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter both posted photos confirming the cast trip on Instagram. Braunwyn’s now-deleted IG story read, ”family bed tonight since mommy is leaving tomorrow for a girls trip.”

Gina Kirschenheiter posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a suitcase along with the caption, ”here’s a novel idea, quarantine us all together. I’m sure it’s gonna go great,” before quickly updating it to ”take two.”

In other RHOC news, Kelly Dodd came under fire in recent months for controversial coronavirus commentary, and risky behavior during the pandemic.

READ ALSO: [EXCLUSIVE] Kelly Dodd’s Foul Mouthed Daughter’s Shocking DMs Reveal Family Secrets! PLUS Jolie Hates Her Father & NEW Custody Battle Details!

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return late 2020.

Will you tune into the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips