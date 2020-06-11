Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Sweating Bullets As Fans BEG Bravo To ‘Fire Her Next’ After The Dismissal of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute! By

Bravo fans want Kelly Dodd fired, after Bravo let go Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules for making racist remarks against Faith Stowers.

Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been flooding the social media pages of Bravo pleading with the network to axe the troubled reality diva. Even NeNe Leakes chimed in on the matter — threatening to expose more Bravolebs for their behavior and fans quickly assumed she was referring to Kelly Dodd.

On a recent Bravo Instagram post that confirmed the dismissal of Vanderpump Rules stars, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — fans pleaded with Bravo to fire Kelly Dodd next.

“Do Kelly Dodd next!,” one person wrote. “See also: Kelly Dodd, Brandi Redmond, Jax Taylor, Luann de Lesseps, Kathryn Dennis,” added another. “Fire Kelly Dodd next. She’s racist and disgusting,” shared a third.

Kelly Dodd is addressing rumors alleging that she’s been fired from the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Kelly has been under fire in recent weeks for her messy coronavirus commentary, and questionable behavior during the pandemic. Fans have called out her runaway mouth during the nationwide protests, but Kelly confirmed that her job was secure on Monday night. In addition, she made racist comments about Black Lives Matter protestors.

Kelly Dodd responded to a fan on Instagram, while vacationing with her daughter in Florida.

“Beautiful pic.. I hope you aren’t fired you ARE the show Queen,” the viewer wrote, to which Kelly Dodd responded, “I’m not fired .. why is this being said .. if I was I would say I was fired .. thank you for your lovely support.”

Kelly Dodd also revealed that the cast was set to resume filming season, after production paused in March, amid the coronavirus shutdown. Kelly confirmed that filming was set to pick up in July, on the same IG post.

Kelly Dodd shared on Twitter that she was enjoying fun in the sun with her fiance, Rick Leventhal, and was looking forward to getting the show back on the road.

The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off production in February, only weeks after Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced their departures.

