‘RHOC’ Alum Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Comes Out as Bisexual!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Heather Dubrow’s teenage daughter has come out as bisexual.

Maximillia “Max” DuBrow shared her news on Instagram on Tuesday, the last day of Pride Month.

“I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar,” Max, 16, captioned two photos.

Heather Dubrow shared her daughter’s post, writing — “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child!”

“I am SO proud to be your mother! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈” added the former Bravoleb.

Max reacted to her mom’s show of support responding — “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world❤️❤️❤️.”

Heather Dubrow shares three other children with “Botched” plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry DuBrow — daughters Collette and Katarina, and son Nicholas.

Heather Dubrow hinted that she was open to a RHOC comeback, after being out of the Bravo loop for almost four years.

“Honestly, I would never say never, you just don’t know what life is gonna throw your way,” she said during a recent episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don’t even know what that set of circumstances would look like.”

Production for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County picks up this month.

