Tamra Judge is dishing about what was behind the exit of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow, labeling Bravo’s decision to axe her friend, the network’s “biggest mistake.”

Tamra Judge spoke to Beyond the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, last week, and revealed that she believed that a “personal conflict” was behind Heather’s departure. The Bravo alum also said that Heather struggled to let go of her RHOC orange.

“Their biggest mistake,” Tamra declared. “The show has not been the same since she was gone. I think it was a personal thing, I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo.”

David asked Tamra Judge to share details about the alleged conflict.

“Like, personality clashes,” Tamra continued. “She wanted things done a certain way, but trust me, there’s people on the cast right now that are way worse. Way worse. On [the producers] like crazy, yelling and screaming, blowing their phones up … yeah.”

Tamra Judge is likely pointing to her ex-bestie, Shannon Beador, who Tamra outed last month for once screaming at producers, during an Instagram Live chat with Vicki Gunvalson. Tamra also recently called Shannon the “least professional” cast member.

“I felt like [Heather] was amazing on the show. She gave the show a little bit of class, a little bit more class than it has right now,” Tamra noted. “She [always had] fun trips and exciting things planned for us and it’s not like something she just did for TV because she still does it.”

The reality vet confirmed that Heather had a hard time with the forced departure, after the podcast host asked if she was “shocked” by Bravo’s decision.

“Oh yeah. She took it bad. It was hard for her. She’s the one who taught me to unfollow everybody because it’s the easiest way to get over things,” Tamra revealed. “She was also offered a part time role and didn’t take it. I think what they wanted to do was sort of smack her around and say, you know what, here’s a part time role and then the next year they probably would have brought her back. But I’m just speculating.”

The CUT Fitness owner shared that Heather reached out when she heard that she was leaving the franchise, to offer support through the transition.

“It took her a while to get over it, too. She reached out to me as soon as she found out about [me getting fired] and she’s like, ‘I can’t even believe this! What is going on in the world?’ She told me [it took her] a while,” Tamra added. “She goes, ‘It probably took me three years to follow people and talk about the Housewives again.’”

Real Housewives of Orange County production picks up in July.

