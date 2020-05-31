Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Bashed for ‘Pimping Out’ and Giving Oral S*x Tips to Daughters! By

Lisa Rinna is being put on blast after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shaded Denise Richards for being “naive” about what her teen daughters know about her racy past.

Lisa Rinna, 56, was accused of “pimping out” her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, after posting a sexy mother/daughter dance video on Instagram, earlier this week. “Dancing with Delilah! 💗💗💗💗 @cultgaia sent us these cute dresses,” Lisa Rinna captioned the video.

“It’s funny Lisa frowned so much at Erica’s club saying she could never picture her girls doing that. They do it ALL the time just for a much bigger audience,” one follower responded.

“You do know they are see-thru? Right?” another remarked.

“Pimping out your daughter. Sad,” another said.

Fans slammed Lisa Rinna on Twitter during Wednesday’s episode, after the RHOBH mom confessed that she gave her two adolescent daughters first-rate oral sex tips without her knowledge, via her “sex book.” It was the second filmed reference to the subject, this time Lisa Rinna putting the cringeworthy reveal in context with Denise’s “naive” belief that her daughters had not seen her onscreen threesome in 1998 flick, “Wild Things.”

Viewers were unimpressed by Lisa Rinna’s two-time confession, and took to Twitter to sound off.





