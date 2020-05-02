Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Virtual Reunion Trailer & Tea Spilled! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual three-part reunion kicks off on May 10 and despite not filming in person — the Georgia Peaches delivered an explosive season end showdown.

The three-part reunion will feature Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Additionally friends of the show — Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam make an appearance.

Below are highlights from the season 12 virtual reunion.

Kenya Moore gives an update on her rocky relationship with Marc Daly.

Eva Marcille makes a weak attempt to go after NeNe Leakes regarding NeNe’s apology tour.

Porsha Williams brings the shade and receipts front and center, as she questions where Kenya Moore’s loyalty truly lies. And drags Eva Marcille for dissing her baby’s looks.

The ladies open up about their past relationship struggles and Eva breaks down while talking about her journey with her daughter.

Sources tell AllAboutTheTEA.com that the Cookie Lady drama is addressed but pretty much swept under the rug by Kenya Moore. Both Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille each speak their mind on the situation.

Also, Cynthia Bailey confronted Kenya Moore regarding her shady behavior towards her throughout the season.

READ ALSO: Kenya Moore’s History of Attacking Her ‘RHOA’ Castmates Marriages & Relationships EXPOSED!

As reported, Yovanna Momplaisir’s Snake Gate drama took center stage and caused NeNe to walk off the set. Yovanna admitted to lying about having recorded audio of Cynthia Bailey badmouthing NeNe Leakes. She also claims that Snake Gate was a scheme set up by NeNe Leakes to help the newcomer secure a peach.

READ ALSO: NeNe Leakes Exposes Yovanna’s Snake Gate Reunion LIES With Explosive Receipts!

Press play below to watch a preview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In other season 12 reunion news — Kenya Moore accused NeNe Leakes of having an affair with a man named, Rodney, from Maryland.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 virtual reunion airs Sunday, May 10 — at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube